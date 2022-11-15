Awakening Dust

Not Available

“El Chano” is a homeless man who wanders like a ghost through the streets of eastern Mexico City. Something hurts inside; for some reason has he abandoned himself to such misery. One day he meets an old acquaintance, Rosa, who asks him for a favor: “El Chano” must help her godson, accused by corrupted cops of sexual abuse and murder. He comes out of his lassitude and looks for ways to help the boy, but what can be done that is legal? Corruption, violence and inexorable fate are the main topics of Hari Sama’s third feature film that draws upon the power of sequence shot to tell this story.