Awakening from the Dead

Not Available

The story takes place at the beginning of the bombing, both in Belgrade and in one small town in Serbia, at the end of March 1999. Forty-year-old Mickey, an unaccomplished writer, a disillusioned assistant professor at the Faculty of Fine Arts, a discouraged democrat and a columnist, dismissed from a famous daily newspaper, emerges from his own grave and enters into his own life. Within 48 hours, he will try to achieve all those things he couldn't while he was alive. At the same time, post-mortem, he will try to save the dignity of his own community and his tribe, not taking too much care of himself.