Awakening of Annie

The lovely orphan Annie is wandering St Tropez when she meets a mysterious photo-journalist, who convinces her to pose nude for him on the luscious beaches. Proud of her work as the photographer’s muse, Annie agrees to travel to Brazil with him to model nude. After her swarthy companion tries to force himself upon her, Annie flees into the arms of Hugo: another photographer, but one with a more gentle spirit. Hugo takes Annie on a fateful trip into the heart of the Amazon, where the danger and the passion heat up.