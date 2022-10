Not Available

Pascual is a seventy-year-old man who lives in a small town in Spain. He owns an old house and a little store. He earns just enough to live. He can't get used to being old and lonely. To him this is rather difficult because he has not seen his daughter for years and he misses his wife, who died short after her daughter left home. A Jazz band plays in a brasserie in the city of Marseille. The owner, Aline, is a Spanish thirty year old woman, who is divorced and has a son...