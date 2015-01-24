2015

Away and Back

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2015

Studio

Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions

When a family of swans make their home on the Peterson farm, it’s love at first sight for 10-year-old daughter Frankie. But along comes no-nonsense ornithologist Ginny Newsom, who rushes in to “save” the majestic birds. For Frankie’s dad Jack, it’s dislike at first sight when he encounters pushy, know-it-all Ginny. Frankie and her brothers are anything but neutral observers as they watch the initial hostility between their widowed father and the strong-willed Ginny transform into something else. Could that be romance in the air?

Cast

Minka KellyGinny Newsom
Maggie Elizabeth JonesFrankie Peterson
Jaren LewisonKyle Peterson
Connor PatonStretch Peterson
Jarod JosephTim McMurray
David HaysomLars Hensel

View Full Cast >

Images