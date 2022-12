Not Available

In the 2016 election, over 318,000 absentee ballots were rejected. Luggage brand Away decided to combat this unfortunate reality with a campaign called “Travel the Vote”—which encouraged people to go directly to their registered places of voting to cast their ballots in person. This film—directed by Hornet’s own Natalie Labarre and created by Hornet’s 2D team over a tight 3-week turnaround—is a stylish :60-second spot that's all about traveling in the name of democracy.