Debbie Wilkins escapes from Hollywood and heads east to Oklahoma City to link up with her older sister Fran after she is released from an insane asylum for her murder spree on the set of 'The Bayou Butcher in Axe to Grind. Soon after their reunion, the two sisters embark on a wild and bloody cross country road trip to evade law enforcement after Debbie does away with her parole officer. Meanwhile, Rikki, the younger sister of Nikki who Debbie dispatched of in the first movie, elicits information from Debbie's old flame Peter Burgess in order to track down Debbie and exact her revenge.