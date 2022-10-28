Axel Rudi Pell & Friends: Magic Moments (25th anniversary show)

Not Available

Axel Rudi Pell has been at this metal game for a while. Following up on last year's excellent "Into The Storm" studio offering, the German axeman has unleashed this live mega set. This is a 25th anniversary show and loaded with special guests. It also has a DVD and Blu ray counterpart, but we'll be focusing on the cd version here. The disc opens with four tracks from Axel's first band STEELER with opener "Call Her Princess" being the highlight. This is nuts and bolts 80's German steel with speedy riffs and chunky drums. Pell's later material played here after he went solo like "Nasty Reputation" and "Warrior" tends to get more melodic and ornate in line with a vintage RAINBOW sound. The remainder of the first disc focuses on the first part of Axel's career with vocalists Rob Rock and Jeff Scott Soto making guest appearances.