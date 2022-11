Not Available

Contains a live show performed at The Zeche in Pell's home town of Bochum, Germany on the 5th of May 2002 during the 2002 Shadow Zone tour. Tracks performed 1. Edge of the World 2. Nasty Reputation 3. Tear Down the Walls 4. Medley: Masquerade Ball/Casbah/Drum Solo/Stargazer/Casbah 5. Follow the Sign 6. Fool Fool 7. Carousel 8. The Clown is Dead 9. Call Her Princess 10. Snake Eyes 11. Warrior