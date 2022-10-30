Not Available

Ayal

Ayaal is a story on intense human relations. It’s a story of a man who effortlessly floated along the estuaries of time, the back waters of Vembanad. If love is the flowering of one’s own heart, can it have a direction? Is it Scalar (direction less). This is an uncomfortable question raised by him, the protagonist, Guru Dasan. The film problemetises the conventional fabric of human relations, its rules and its sanctity.

Cast

LalGurudasan
IniyaChakara
LenaDevaki Antharjanam
Sukumari
Indrans
Mamukkoya

