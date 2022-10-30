Not Available

Ayaal is a story on intense human relations. It’s a story of a man who effortlessly floated along the estuaries of time, the back waters of Vembanad. If love is the flowering of one’s own heart, can it have a direction? Is it Scalar (direction less). This is an uncomfortable question raised by him, the protagonist, Guru Dasan. The film problemetises the conventional fabric of human relations, its rules and its sanctity.