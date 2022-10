Not Available

This film revolves around a youth named Prakashan, who moved to Gujarat 15 years ago.[6] Prakashan (Fahadh Faasil) works an assistant to his uncle (T G Ravi) who runs a decrepit tyre shop at Kutch. Having moved to Gujarat years back, Prakashan nurtures a dream of marrying Esha (Mrudula Murali) and of paying off his uncle's debts.