Ayalvasi Oru Daridravasi

Not Available

Adithya Varma, his wife Subhadra and daughter Kaveri live in the same compound where Sasi and his wife Parvathy lives. Sasi and Parvathi go to the office along with Varma. Kuttan Pillai, a gossip manager, does not like their relationship. He tries to drive a wedge between Varma and Sasi families. Varma asks his advocate to look for a man for his company. Advocate recommends Jayan, son of his friend for the job. Jayan is appointed in the company. Kuttan Pillai tells Varma's wife that it was not fair for Varma to go with Sasi and Parvathi. One day Parvathi come late from the office. A quarrel takes place between her and her husband on this account.