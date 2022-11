Not Available

When a widower remarries so that his daughter Ramya will have a mother, he fails to take into account that she might not want another mother. When half-sister Vuha arrives, matters only get worse. Now grown up, the women are in love with the same man. A case of mistaken identity ensues, but the man eventually marries Vuha -- only to have Ramya reenter the picture determined to thwart her sister's happiness.