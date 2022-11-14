Ayat Ayat Adinda

Not Available

A melodious voice does not necessarily makes Adina (Tissa Biani) a member of her school‘s qasidah team. Faisal (Surya Saputra), Adina’s father, forbids her. Faisal strongly urges her to focus on studies. Adina’s family never lives long in one place. They often move and are excluded wherever they live. Adina slowly began to understand. Her family are considered heretical. Although Adina does not understand what it is heretical. Driven by the desire to make his family proud and respected by others, Adina determines to follow MTQ contest and to win it. But, her desire gets obstacles. Faisal existence is considered a problem by the neighbours. Faisal gives an ultimatum to his wife and children: not to behave any kinds which make them into the spotlight. One little mistake will make them not only expelled from their homes, but their safety is also threatened.