Not Available

The telefilm Ayat Dari Langit tells the story of a new teaching brought by Sheikh Ahmad Muiz (Adlin Aman Ramlie) with his wife Ustazah Zaharah (Ellie Suriaty Omar) which is also a heretical teaching that is said to come from heaven. In order to prove loyalty, belief and obsession with the teachings below, the hardcore followers are willing to drink the milk of their teacher's feet soaking. But over time, his follower named Kamal (Kody Rasyeed) began to feel suspicious.