Aye Jomgay

Not Available

Keng (Toon Hiransap) is staying in relatives' rich house. The mother is not happy to see Keng at her home despite he is a relative (สอนมารยาท). The mother has two sons (Pochet and Kira) and one daughter called Chan. Chan (Sinjai Hongthai) teaches Thai boxing (สอนมวย) to Keng. Keng wishes to take revenge over ruffian Wo as he is responsible of his mother’s death. Keng is Kliaw’s young brother (น้องชาย). Kliaw is married to Kira (Sayan Chantaraviboon). Keng has also a school friend called Waew. Pochet loves secretly Waew (Lalana Sulawan) but Waew is already the minor wife of a rich man, i.e. Kira! ...