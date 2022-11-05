Ayee Milan Ki Bela

Not Available

Shyam works for Mr. Choudhry, and lives in a small village in India with his mother. Ranjeet, Shyam's childhood friend, returns from overseas, and all are overjoyed to see him back. Ranjeet and Shyam have a lot in common: Both are handsome, dedicated, pleasant and polite; Both share the same date of birth; and both also love the same woman, Barkha. It is the last similarity that causes friction between the two, so much so that Shyam is accused of impregnanting another woman, Roopa, and charged with stealing money.