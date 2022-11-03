Not Available

Tear film is Malay film which was published in Singapore when it was part of Malaysia in 1953. Tear Film issued in the form of black and white film without color . Tear film was released in 1953 in theaters across the country . Showing Datuk Ahmad Mahmood , Datin Rosnani Jamil and many more . This is the story about forbidden love, a father and his long lost son. Rashid only discovers about his son when he was after the same woman, Hasnah. The slender and legendary, Rosnani played Hasnah. True love prevails but who manage to be with Hasnah?