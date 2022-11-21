Not Available

Ayitham movie becomes a part of the history of Malayalam cinema by creating two unforgettable characters Vasudeva Bhagavatar , the musician and his son Sankaran (Mohanlal). Bhagavatar is an alcoholic and leads a careless life. He fails to express his love and affection to his son, though he is a loving father. Bhama (Ambika) who is daughter of Periyasamy, falls in love with Sankaran, but unfortunately she is married off to another man ,Kacheri Mani Ayyer. She becomes his second wife and thus her life becomes a tragedy.This musical film displays family relationships and Mohanlal plays the leading role and Ambika as Bhama.