It sometimes seems that everything to be said about Haiti has already been said. The global media has released countless reports, documentaries and interviews. Despite the apparent saturation, in this film Joseph Hillel succeeds in taking a broad yet unique look at the ostensibly well-known country. His approach is simple: letting Haitians speak for themselves and increasing the number of points of view on the record. Sociologists, historians, street urchins and Vodou priests all have their say, and all share the same desire to show off the diversity and richness of a people too often subject to outsiders’ harsh judgment. Rather than indulging in simple idealization, AYITI TOMA explores the complexity of the many challenges still facing a unique people whose culture and history are as magical as they are dark.