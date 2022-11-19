Not Available

Der Spiegel reflects the sad existence of a village couple, Necmetting and Zelihan, whose lives are regulated by nature and the all-powerful feudal lord. When the lord's good-looking brother tries to seduce beautiful Zelihan, her husband has no choice but take up arms to restore his lost honor. But the question of whether anything can be more important than human life haunts him. Der Spiegel is a psychological drama that focuses on a menage-a-trois and at the same time holds a mirror to the generally ignored lives of the poor peasants, examning their loves, passions and dreams, particularly those of the women. Despite the theatricality of the dream sequences and the scene with the slaughter of a cow, the story generally flows easily in a minimalist style, with impressive photography by Kenan Ormanlar.