The 101 miles of railway between the former Ferry port of Stranraer and Glasgow Central, is one of extreme contrast. For just over half that distance the line is of single track controlled by traditional mechanical signal boxes and electric tokens. The southern half of the line is so remote that our two-car class 156 Sprinter runs for 26 miles before reaching the first intermediate station at Barrhill. We traverse two passing loops in the process, the second of which at Glenwhilly is one of the remotest in the whole of the British Isles. From Ayr, the line becomes an electrified double track for the next 40 miles into Glasgow. The contrast between the Victorian signalling and state of the art computer control inside the West of Scotland Signalling Centre at Cowlairs could hardly be greater. As well as seeing this fascinating and scenic line from the cab and signal boxes, we also see the lie of the land from the air on board a state of the art helicopter.