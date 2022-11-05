Ayudha Poojai

Not Available

Krishnasamy (Arjun Sarja), a respected man, and Samiyappan (Thilakan) are in a feud for several years. Amudha (Nikitha), Krishnasamy's daughter, hates her father because she thinks that he is a killer. A few years before, Krishnasamy was a tea master with his friend Kandhasamy (Goundamani). After his father's death, Krishnasamy had a lot of responsibility. He fell in love with Sindhamani (Roja). In the meantime, Samiyappan, a local don, canceled his engagement because Sindhamani's father promised Sindhamani to his son (Raja). One day, Krishnasamy ridiculed Samiyappan in a politic function. This humilition irks Samiyappan, so his henchmen burnt Krishnasamy's house and Krishnasamy's brother who was in the house died. In anger, Krishnasamy entered Samiyappan's house and fought against his henchmen but an honest police officer (Nagesh) arrested him before he committed murder. The police officer gave him a mission : stopping Samiyappan's illegal activities.