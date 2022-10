Not Available

Ayumi Hamasaki Arena Tour 2009 A: Next Level is the twelfth concert tour DVD by the Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki. It was released on the April 14, 2010, the same day of the release of Rock 'n' Roll Circus. On the Oricon weekly chart, it peaked at second place and is currently still charting. The tour was a major sell out across Japan, spanning over 32 shows across the country. The tour broke attendance records, playing to 400,000 fans across Japan.