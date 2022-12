Not Available

Ayumi Hamasaki Power of Music 2011 is Japanese pop singer Ayumi Hamasaki's 13th Tour. Tour started on May 7, 2011 at Hiroshima Green Arena, continued as 'FINAL Chapter' started on September 30, 2011 at Osaka Castle Hall and ending as "Limited Edition" on October 18 and 19, 2011 at Saitama Super Arena.