ayumi hamasaki ~POWER of MUSIC~ 2011 LIMITED EDITION

Originally named Hotel Love Songs after her previous album, Hamasaki Ayumi's 2011 concert tour changed its title to Power of Music after the March 2011 disasters in northeastern Japan. As the title suggests, Ayu used the power of her music to bring hope and happiness back to the people of Japan on this 10-city tour. The show featured on the concert video release is the "Limited Edition" concert at the Saitama Super Arena, and it features performances of all the songs from the mini-album Five, as well as other Ayu fan favorites. In addition to the concert, this video release also includes making of and other bonus features.