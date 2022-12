Not Available

Ayyo Rama is an Drama Romance film directed by Kiran Kumar Cheboolu and produced by Ganta Ramakrishna. It features Pavan Sidhu and Kamna Singh in the lead roles while Chandra Mohan appear in crucial supporting roles.The movie is completely produced by Ganta Ramakrishna. The movie is completely packed popular characters of comedy show jabardasth mainly Chandra and chanti in lead roles.