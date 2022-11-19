Az egyesélyes játszma

Not Available

After a daring robbery of a jewelery store, the thieves accidentally let their loot fall into the unsuspecting hands of repo man and secret alcoholic Zach. When the crime lord behind the heist learns of the whereabouts of his diamonds, he instructs his thugs to find Zach and get the jewels back by any means possible. Zach gets help from his friend, police detective Chance, but they will both need more than a little luck to prove that neither of them were behind the robbery, and to keep the actual thieves from getting their revenge.