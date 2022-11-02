Az ügynök élete

Not Available

The Kádár regime is peculiar filmmaker's workshop, the Interior Film Studio from 1958 to 1988, hundreds of propaganda, education, small and large feature films were produced. Some of these large scale thematic okítani secret policemen tried to protect our political system. Topics include secret searches, targeted operational monitoring, installation or recruitment agents and informers, eavesdropping devices. The educational films primitive narrative is somewhat contrary to "sublime" to their purpose, making ridiculous and petty can. The film was appalled sophistication of today's crowd: amazing that the Kádár era heyday of ideological education were much energy into this one bit cheap and simple form. A selection of the most interesting details of the artists presented in the Kádár regime violence organization and functioning mentality.