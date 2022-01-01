Not Available

Azad (Telugu: ఆజాద్) is a 2000 Telugu film directed by Tirupathi Swamy. It stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role and Raghuvaran, Shilpa Shetty, and Soundarya in other important roles. C. Ashwini Dutt produced the film and Mani Sharma composed music. The film was released on 29 September 2000 and was dubbed into Hindi as Mission Azaad. The film was later remade into Tamil as Velayudham. The story was inspired from 1989 hindi film Main Azaad Hoon in which Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role of Azaad.