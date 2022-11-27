Not Available

The film tells the story of a mother trying to get her sick son operated. Working as a worker in a confection, Melek lives with her son Tayfun. However, Tayfun is sick and needs surgery in Europe. Melek tries to find money for her son's surgery. The hand returns emptyly from all the knobs. As a last resort, Tayfun considers giving adoption to the rich businessman Hakan. By making a plan, he ensures that Hakan adopts Tayfun. A love will begin between Melek and Hakan, who strive for the healing of Tayfun.