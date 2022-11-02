Not Available

Azam, who is convicted on charges of robbery is finally released after serving a 17-year sentence. With hopes of starting life anew, he hopes to reconcile with his family. However his ex-wife Latifah and daughter Haniza does not welcome his presence in their lives. Even Musa, Latifah's new husband forbids them from communicating. Helpless, Azam finds his own new life and befriends Ayub. Unknown to Azam, Ayub is Musa's friend, who is plotting his downfall behind Azam's back. When things turn for the worst and Azam is desperate without family and money, he began turning to his bad company of friends. Will he follow his past footsteps and be bathed in crime again? Or will life brings new hope for Azam?