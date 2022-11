Not Available

Azeem Banatwalla's second stand-up special is a wickedly dark show that taps into the inner, evil voice in the back of all our heads, and uses it to solve the biggest problems plaguing the country – stupidity, moral policing, racism, indoctrination, overpopulation, Kashmir, the government, and of course, Pigeons. There’s also a joke about Salman if that’s what you’re into. Nobody’s judging you