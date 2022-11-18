Not Available

Azhagappan (Mammootty) a successful hotelier and father of four small children has lost his wife (whose face is not shown in the photo) in an accident. College student Swapna (Madhoo) play pranks on him and also falls in love with him but Azhagappan refuses her love considering the age difference between him. Though illiterate Azhagappan studies in a tutorial centre where his teacher Kanmani (Geetha) is smitten by him but Azhagappan is not interested in her. Classical dancer Priya Ranjan (Bhanupriya) and Azhagappan though fall in love. After egos and differences crop up between them, Driver Santhanam blurts out the truth that the four children are the orphans adopted by him. In the end, Swapna understands the situation and would love to call him as "Daddy". With the help of Kanmani and Swapna, four children devises a plan and plays a mediator between Azhagan and Priya by making them speak on the phone. In the end, both reveal their love through the phone and get united in the end.