Azhage Unnai Aarathikkiren

The movie centres around the life of Vani (Latha), a middle-class woman who lives with her brother, his wife and their chirpy teenage daughter Vasanthi (Subhashini). Victor (Nagesh), a mechanic, is their family friend. Victor introduces Vasu (Vijayakumar) to Vaani's family when they are looking for a tenant and Vasu moves into the top portion of their house. Vasu is deeply in love with Vani but is disappointed to find that Vani is already romantically involved with Venu (Jaiganesh). However, Venu turns out to be lecherous and deceitful and he vanishes from Vani's life after being physically intimate with her one night after a party.