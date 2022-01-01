Not Available

Azhagiya Pandipuram is a Tamil comedy movie released on Dec 5th 2014. Elango Nagarajah and Anjena Kirti were in the leading role along with M.S Baskar, Manobala, Panju Subbu, Sriman, Devadarshini, Meera Krishnan, Fathima Babu, Yuvarani and many others. The movie was directed by N.Rayan and produced by N.Kirubakaran under the banner of Thaimann Production. Bharathwaj composed 5 songs and background music for this film. The film was shot in the Theni, Karaikkudi and Kodaikanal areas in Tamil Nadu.