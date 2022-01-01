Not Available

Azhagiya Tamil Magan (English: Handsome Tamil Son) is a 2007 Tamil romantic psychological thriller film directed by Bharathan, written by S. K. Jeeva and produced by Swargachitra Appachan. Joseph Vijay and Shriya Saran star in lead roles. Namitha, Santhanam play supporting roles. With cinematography by K. Balasubramaniam and editing by Anthony, the film's score and soundtrack is composed by A. R. Rahman. The film was released on 8 November 2007 and distributed worldwide by Pyramid Saimira to positive reviews.The movie was dubbed in Malayalam with the same title and in Hindi with the title Sabse Bada Khiladi and Maha Muduru in Telugu. The film revolves around an excelling athlete who has the ability to predict future events. With his unique ability, he identifies several future events, including the attempted murder of his lover by a look-alike.