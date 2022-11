Not Available

Azhiyatha Kolangal is an upcoming Tamil drama film written and directed by M. R. Bharathi and produced by Eswari Rao. The film features starring Prakash Raj, Archana and Revathy in the leading roles, while Nassar appears in a pivotal role. Featuring music composed by Aravind Siddhartha, Azhiyatha Kolangal began production in September 2015.