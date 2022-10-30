Azoren 3D - Auf den Spuren von Entdeckern, Walen und Vulkanen

Not Available

The archipelago of seven islands situated in the middle Atlantic Ocean midway between the continents of Europe and America enchants, and leads visitors into its own mood of relaxation and adventure. The "Azores" in 3D to take the audience on a trip to the country last bastion in the Atlantic, the resting place of sharks, whales, manta rays and large schools of fish as well as whalers and explorers. It convey the 3D movies direct experience of nature above and below water. Goosebumps and magical moments included.