2024

Azrael

  • Action
  • Horror

Director

E.L. Katz

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 2024

Studio

C2 Motion Picture Group

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman, Azrael, who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival. In what follows, Azrael makes a savage bid for freedom as her escape accelerates towards a vicious, revenge-fueled showdown.

Cast

Samara WeavingAzrael
Victoria Carmen SonneMiriam
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Rea LestLiesl
Esmeralda
Phong GiangSevrin

