Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman, Azrael, who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness – yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival. In what follows, Azrael makes a savage bid for freedom as her escape accelerates towards a vicious, revenge-fueled showdown.
|Samara Weaving
|Azrael
|Victoria Carmen Sonne
|Miriam
|Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
|Rea Lest
|Liesl
|Esmeralda
|Phong Giang
|Sevrin
