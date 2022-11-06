Not Available

A boy from a wealthy family is always socializing with the wrong group of friends. He is very mischief and always involved in gang fights. One day he met a girl and falls in love with her. The girl, Azura, later changed the boy's character and he became a good and well mannered boy. He proposed to Azura but thier marriage was objected by his parents because Azura comes from a poor family. Despite of his parents objection, he marries Azura and leaves behind all his family's wealth. He works as a laborer to support Azura. Everything was perfect until one day Azura is found to be pregnant. Her husband suspects that the baby she is carrying does'nt belong to him. Misunderstanding then arise between them...