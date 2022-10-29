Azura 2012

Not Available

"Azura" tells the story of the eponymous heroine, teenage girl who lives with her aunt, Yusni, after being orphaned in the tragic Min and Mekah tunnel incident in 1990. She strives to achieve her dream by working hard, and as a result, she managed to enter a prestigious university as a student. However, during her French class, which she takes as a result of her love for France and its art, she meets a fellow student, named Zek, and they fall in love. Facing various obstacles from Zek's parents, the two then elope to London to be married. But what will happen to the couple in the end?