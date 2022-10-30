Not Available

After losing his parents in a car accident, Mukesh stays at his Aunt's house in Delhi. Enrolled in a good for nothing course in college he finds peace by playing chess at the local cemetery, the rest of the times he worries over ways to make a living and taking care of his sisters. 'B.A.Pass' is a story looking at the fatal promise of a new life. When Mukesh meets Sarika 'auntie' at a kitty party, little does he know of the city and it's ways and means to survive. Sarika seduces Mukesh, shy and inexperienced he falls for her. What follows is a twist of destiny, a kind of story that appears in the tabloids as 'heinous acts of crime'