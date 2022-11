Not Available

In 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman held their heavyweight title fight in Zaire, billing it as the "Rumble in the Jungle". A three-day music festival was staged concurrently, and B.B. King was the headlining act. Anyone who has ever had the fortune to see B.B. King play live, even in his later, seated years knows that he is a consummate showman. B.B. King: Live in Africa '74 presents the man at the peak of his powers, as a performer and as a player.