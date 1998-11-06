1998

B. Monkey

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 1998

Studio

Scala Productions

When wistful introvert Alan Furnace meets quick-witted bombshell Beatrice, he has no idea of her secret life as "B. Monkey" -- the top thief-for-hire in London's criminal underworld. Charmed by Furnace's innocent and chivalrous ways, Beatrice resolves to reform. But to cash in on her first chance at real love, she must escape her former partner in crime, the ruthless Paul Neville -- and a dark past that seems to haunt her every step.

Cast

Jared HarrisAlan Furnace
Rupert EverettPaul Neville
Jonathan Rhys MeyersBruno
Julie T. WallaceMrs. Sturge
Ian HartSteve Davis
Tim WoodwardFrank Rice

