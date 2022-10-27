B.O.O. (Bureau of Otherworldly Operations) is the super classified agency you've never heard of and certainly never seen. Dedicated to protecting humans from evil hauntings, the agents of B.O.O. have a secret weapon: they are ghosts themselves. When newbie agents Jackson Moss and his odd-ball partner Watts uncover a plot to destroy B.O.O. by the agency's Most Wanted Haunter, they must use every trick in their arsenal to defeat his powerful ghost army and save Earth from a ghostly fate.
|Seth Rogen
|Jackson Moss
|Melissa McCarthy
|Watts
|Octavia Spencer
|Capitaine Book
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Carol Sue
|Rashida Jones
|Matt Bomer
