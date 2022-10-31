B.S. I Love You

1971

When young advertising exec Paul Bongard (Peter Kastner) gets involved with his attractive female boss, he discovers that the affair has fast-tracked his climb up the corporate ladder. Paul's career gets another boost when he starts up with the boss's daughter. Meanwhile, his childhood sweetheart, Ruth (Louise Sorel), is patiently wondering when, if ever, he'll propose to her in this sex comedy from the early 1970s.