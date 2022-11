Not Available

Some would say B2K is a boy band, only it's got loads of talent to burn. Specializing in ballads and their mostly R&B-filled repertoire, B2K nevertheless adds their unique spin on the genre to make it entirely their own. Get to know the group and its members through this compilation, which gathers biographies, music videos (for "Gots to Be" and "Uh Huh"), and a making-of featurette for "Gots to Be."