Not Available

Ba Naché dol Fonn Baeo is a foreign film. But unlike other foreign films, this one is foreign to everyone no matter what their nationality. Because the entire dialog of this film is in no known language; it's pure gibberish, improvised on the fly by the actors. Only after the final edit were subtitles written and added. Walking the delicate line of both paying homage to and spoofing the New Wave of French Cinema from the early 1960s, Ba Naché dol Fonn Baeo follows ultra-cool Fonn Baeo and his lover Moulousse as they spend a carefree day playing in the city. Reuniting with an old acquaintance, however, brings an unexpected twist to their seemingly charmed lives. Will their luck run out, or will love prevail?