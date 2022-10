Not Available

A 12-yr-old boy picks up a country made gun & shoots a man in cold blood! His eyes show no emotion. His heart exhibits no remorse. After shooting the person in broad day light, this boy walked the streets of Aman Ganj, with a gun in one hand. Everyone present in the market watched this young lad walk with no fear. The fear in fact had translated, from him into everyone's heart. He made his Mark!!!